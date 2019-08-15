Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Medusa Mining shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 466,814 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $169.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

About Medusa Mining (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Medusa Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medusa Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.