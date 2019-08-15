MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,597.00 and $2,263.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 287,531,001 coins and its circulating supply is 287,530,564 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

