Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,091.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,777.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,268 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

