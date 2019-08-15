MediBloc [QRC20] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,988.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $9,988.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,400.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.01811959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.87 or 0.03038302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00733781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00802416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00490016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00133852 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

