Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLA opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.