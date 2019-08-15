Mears Group (LON:MER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mears Group (LON:MER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.16 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Mears Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.65 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Mears Group’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on MER shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mears Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

