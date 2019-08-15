Mears Group (LON:MER) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.40. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Mears Group (LON:MER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 9.16 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.