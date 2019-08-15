MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,407,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,328,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 5.7% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 101,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $75.92. 337,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,937. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

