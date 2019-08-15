Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,568. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $949,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $3,350,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at about $12,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.