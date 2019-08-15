Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.30 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Shares of MMX remained flat at $C$5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.91.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
