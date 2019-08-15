Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.30 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX remained flat at $C$5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.