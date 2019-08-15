Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 579 ($7.57).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSLH shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of MSLH stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 616.50 ($8.06). 522,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 643.09. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 402.80 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 693.50 ($9.06). The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.