Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.69. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 10,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Marketing Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a market cap of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

