MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $143,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MarketAxess by 41.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $34,404.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,127. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.20.

MarketAxess stock opened at $356.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.09 and a 52 week high of $373.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.