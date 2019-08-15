Mallcoin Trading 31.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Mallcoin has a market cap of $602,385.00 and $14,516.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mallcoin has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00267610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.01293667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00095346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall . Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

