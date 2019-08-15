Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 287.90% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Maiden has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

