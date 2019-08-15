Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Buys 61,615 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 61,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $510,172.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 67,593 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $606,985.14.

On Thursday, June 20th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 87,231 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $785,951.31.

NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after buying an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

