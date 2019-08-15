LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell’s profits declined year over year in second-quarter 2019. Adjusted earnings and sales also trailed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is executing its expansion projects to leverage the U.S. natural gas liquids advantage. Its HDPE project is likely to boost capacity and contribute to earnings. It is also on track with its PO/TBA project. The buyout of A. Schulman will generate significant cost synergies. The buyout doubles its existing compounding business and creates a platform for future growth. LyondellBasell is also committed to boost shareholder returns by leveraging healthy cash flows. Moreover, it has outperformed the industry year to date. However, LyondellBasell is exposed to raw material cost pressure. Its olefins margins are under pressure. It is also seeing pressure in the refining business.”

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.18.

LYB opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.