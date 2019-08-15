LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,016,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 971,651 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $55,295,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11,981.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 610,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,547,000 after purchasing an additional 448,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after purchasing an additional 377,195 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.18.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 109,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

