Lympo Reaches Market Cap of $5.38 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Allbit and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $96,441.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00268524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.01313893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023090 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io, Allbit, Kucoin, Ethfinex, HADAX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.