Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $288,082.68 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $288,082.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 45,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

