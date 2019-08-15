LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

LON LSL traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 190.50 ($2.49). The company had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.42 million and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of GBX 190.50 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 305 ($3.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

