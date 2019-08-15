LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Issues Earnings Results

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. LRAD had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Shares of LRAD opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.64 million, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.62. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Get LRAD alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other LRAD news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LRAD by 53.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LRAD by 306.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of LRAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.