LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $18.94 and $51.55. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $266,946.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00276061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.01335043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00096523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.