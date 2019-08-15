Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Insider Barry Schneider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) insider Barry Schneider purchased 4,000 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barry Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Barry Schneider purchased 4,000 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $9,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 1,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,525. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LONE. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Lonestar Resources US from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

