Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $725.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.80 million and the lowest is $721.12 million. Logitech International posted sales of $691.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 129,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,701. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,590.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

