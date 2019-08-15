Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 6.4%

Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LON:LIT)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 83.95 ($1.10), approximately 287,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.70 ($1.17).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.48. The company has a market cap of $91.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia. It offers funding of contentious commercial litigation and class actions, as well as corporate risk management associated with litigation.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.