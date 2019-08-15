Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.35.

LQDA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 2,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.53. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $129.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.62% and a negative net margin of 1,964.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 482,139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 129,482 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

