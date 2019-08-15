Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LLNW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.57.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 2.03. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra bought 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Marth acquired 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $49,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,681,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.