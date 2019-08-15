Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,400 ($83.63) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,676.47 ($87.24).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,230 ($94.47). 954,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion and a PE ratio of 42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,349.30 ($96.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,738.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

