Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Reduced by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.13 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.53.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

