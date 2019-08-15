Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 18,980 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,980 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

