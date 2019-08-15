Leagold Mining’s (LMC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Leagold Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Leagold Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Leagold Mining stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 105,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.37. Leagold Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$160.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leagold Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Leagold Mining news, Director Frank Giustra purchased 59,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,445.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,066,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,924,330.97.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

