Laurentian Analysts Give Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) a C$19.75 Price Target

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given a C$19.75 price target by investment analysts at Laurentian in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.81.

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.15. 226,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The firm has a market cap of $908.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.80. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.48.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

