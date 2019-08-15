LatiumX (LATX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,354.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. LatiumX has a market cap of $294,163.00 and $4,354.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. During the last week, LatiumX has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00272816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.46 or 0.01303433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00095248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000462 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,906,901 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

