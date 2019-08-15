LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Shares Down 7.5%

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) was down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.65, approximately 1,305,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 361,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora set a $11.00 price target on shares of LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

