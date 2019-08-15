Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.74. 10,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,065. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.97%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

