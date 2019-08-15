Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $4.30 Million Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Trex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 69.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,545 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after buying an additional 208,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trex by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after buying an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,953,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $248,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,781,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,231. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.10.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. B. Riley downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

