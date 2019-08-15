Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $6.18 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3,402.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,633. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $48,391.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,695. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.