Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 107,158 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 1,229.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,158 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.33% of Shutterstock worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $15,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,159,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,078,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 761,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3,836.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,062. Shutterstock Inc has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

