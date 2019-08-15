Lamden (TAU) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $2,013.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000529 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.