Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.