KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.23

Shares of KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

