Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Vice Chairman Purchases $53,750.00 in Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KRO opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.94. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Kronos Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 232,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 164,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 143,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.