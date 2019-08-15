Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 290 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $506,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 625,068 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 329,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $122.71 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $173.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

