Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.26% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

In related news, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $66,430.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,361 shares in the company, valued at $746,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 60,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $4,021,457.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $6,736,075. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $93.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.79.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

