Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $4.71 Million in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 54.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $3,677,189. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Shares of LH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,047. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.61. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $182.75.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.