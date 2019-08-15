Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,580,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,635,000 after buying an additional 947,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,731,000 after buying an additional 487,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.