Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

