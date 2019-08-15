Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJRI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

BJRI opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $682.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.