Komodo One Day Volume Hits $2.91 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00008858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Cryptopia and Crex24. Komodo has a total market cap of $100.45 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00502359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00138860 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049559 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,458,526 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, Crex24, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

